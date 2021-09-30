West Virginia State Police make drug arrest

MARTINSBURG, W Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Police arrested and charged two men with conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver marijuana after initially pulling over a vehicle for a defective equipment violation on WV Route 9.

Cole Burriss of Bunker Hill and Michael Wayne Campbell of Martinsburg are facing the aforementioned charges. After the vehicle they were in was pulled over, the responding officer noticed the smell of marijuana and physical behavior indicators.

The vehicle was then searched using a probable cause search where approximately 8.57 ounces of high-grade marijuana, a digital scale and plastic baggies used to package the marijuana were found.