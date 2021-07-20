West Virginia State Police investigating body of dead man found on Inwood property last week

Tina Allen’s brother, Todd Hansrote, was found dead July 13 outside his Inwood home July 13. She asks anyone who knows anything to call the West Virginia State Police Martinsburg detachment.

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Police in Berkeley County are investigating a dead body found last week on the property where he was living in the community of Inwood.

58-year-old Marvin Todd Hansrote did not report to work as usual over the July 4th weekend. His body was later found with signs of trauma and a weapon nearby.

Investigators say they suspect foul play is involved and they are working through a long list of suspects. It is believed he may have just cashed a stimulus check and was carrying a lot of cash on him at the time of disappearance. Hansrote was a contractor for a local swimming pool installation business.

“He was a special person to us he was loved by the community,” his sister Tina Allen said. “A lot of people here knew him. He frequented a lot of the places here to eat and to drink and we just want help from the public.”

The family is asking that anyone with information to call the Martinsburg detachment of the West Virginia State Police, 304-267-0001.