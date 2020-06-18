West Virginia State Fair canceled

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Fair has been canceled.

The State Fair of West Virginia Board of Directors says they voted Tuesday evening to cancel the 2020 State Fair of West Virginia after the most recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The board of directors initially voted to continue the fair as planned following West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s announcement that fairs and festivals could resume July 1.

“The initial decision to open the state fair this year was based on thorough guidelines presented by local and state health officials in combination with low COVID-19 numbers in the area. The situation has now changed and the board felt it was important to act quickly,” Fair Board officials said.

The 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is now scheduled for August 12-21, 2021, according to the fair board. The last time the State Fair was canceled was in 1942-1945 for World War II.

Officials say the State Fair is working through rescheduling concerts for 2021. Announcements will be made in the coming days. Ticket holders will be given the option of a refund, or to roll tickets over to the 2021 event once those announcements are made, according to the fair board.

Vendors and those who had camping reservations will also be contacted by a fair board member within the next few weeks.

The State Fair of West Virginia Board of Directors is looking into the possibility of creating a junior market animal show and says they will have more information soon.