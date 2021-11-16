West Virginia state auditor tracking infrastructure dollars flowing through localities

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — After the 2016 floods in West Virginia, federal relief dollars were misspent. West Virginia Auditor J.B. McCuskey has been in the eastern panhandle to be sure there is not a repeat of government misspending.

Heads rolled when McCuskey found local officials using relief dollars for purposes that were not intended under the law. Now all the federal infrastructure money is coming to West Virginia localities and McCuskey is vigilant about where it is being spent.

“As families in West Virginia struggle with inflation and the rising cost of goods, one of the things we think it’s incumbent on our office is to make sure that all of this money actually ends up in infrastructure,” McCuskey said.

McCuskey is paying a call on local governments in the eastern panhandle. He took some Tuesday time to meet with accounting students at Shepherd University about this responsibility.

“With all of these things it’s our office’s job to hold public officials accountable,” he said.

He is touting online accessibility to track the dollars in order to promote transparency.

“If you’re in Jefferson or Berkeley counties you’re able to look at your county finances as well and so this is evening the playing field between bureaucrats, elected officials and their constituents,” said McCuskey.

McCuskey actually hopes to attract some of these accounting majors to work in his office in the state capital. He met with Shepherd’s president, top administrators and business school faculty about recruiting.

McCuskey will continue to meet with local leaders in the months ahead. He says his office continues to track the American Rescue Plan and “CArES” act dollars that have been delivered from Washington to the Mountain State.