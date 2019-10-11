West Virginia state auditor speaks at the Eastern Panhandle Business Association event

CHARLES TOWN, W.V.a (WDVM) — The West Virginia state auditor was back in the eastern panhandle this week for a business association event.

John McCuskey spoke to municipalities about transparency and business growth. McCuskey says the state is struggling. His mission is to figure out ways to monitor the health of a city and its finances. He says with businesses of any size its important to have a level of trust to grow and thrive.

“When people trust their government that their governments going to do the right thing they are more willing to grow their business, to hire more people to invest more in the place that they reside,” John McCuskey said.

“Government should be here to serve people and business owners both because business owners are the life especially small business owners are the life, blood of local economies,” Elliot Simon said, the vice chairman of Eastern Panhandle Business Association.

McCuskey also says his office offers “crowdfunding” which is another way to help grow a local business rather than the capitol raising formula.