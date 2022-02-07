West Virginia State Auditor delivers development grants to eastern panhandle

West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey was in Ranson Monday to award economic development grants for the eastern panhandle.

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia’s state auditor was in the eastern panhandle on Monday to deliver economic development funds to municipalities.

J.B. McCuskey met with Ranson’s Mayor “Duke” Pierson about grants to demolish crumbling and dilapidated structures that can be replaced with suitable buildings for residential or commercial use. McCuskey said the funds will enhance communities across the Mountain State, and local officials are thrilled with the expected results.

“Our goal here is to put enough money towards this process, bid it out, find the economies of scale and tear down 10,000 houses over the next three years,” said McCuskey.

“It increases our tax base. Anytime we can expand our tax base to be able to put in more roads, pave the roads, snow removal, police protection for our parks and sidewalks – that is our goal,” Pierson said.

McCuskey also met with the mayors of Martinsburg and Shepherdstown to award funds for their demolition of crumbling and dilapidated structures.