West Virginia soil conservation specialists innovate to maximize production and sustainability

SUMMIT POINT, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia soil conservation specialists are meeting in Jefferson County this weekend to discuss “best practices” for the Mountain State farm economy.

They are looking at crop rotation plans that are environmentally sound and reviewing data about how microbes in the soil may be a challenge in managing erosion. The potential impact of climate change is another concern for farmland protection. Agricultural specialists are looking at ways to rotate their crops efficiently and make their pastures most suitable for cattle.

“By using multi-species crops in our pastures, we are able to sequester more carbon, making us more sustainable,” said soil conservation specialist William Rawlings.

Rawlings says the goal of these conservation practices is to maximize farm production.