West Virginia SNAP beneficiaries can now buy groceries online at Food Lion

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced new resources are available to people who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 online purchasing is available at Food Lion.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are pleased to expand safe grocery shopping options for West Virginia’s EBT cardholders,” said Jacquelyn Hoppe, Director, DHHR’s Office of EBT Banking Services.

The benefit is available through the West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits (EBT) program. More information is available online at the EBT section of the WVDHHR website.