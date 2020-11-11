West Virginia sets record with nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia health officials are reporting the highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases with nearly 900 new cases along with seven new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources official say there are 885 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, shattering the record previously set Sunday, Nov. 8, when the state reported 662 cases.

The Mountain State has 30,210 total positive COVID-19 cases, with 26,951 confirmed cases and 3,250 probable cases. 7,771 COVID-19 cases are active, with 277 hospitalizations, 85 people in the intensive care unit and 28 on ventilators. 21,877 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

State health officials confirm the deaths of a 71-year-old male from Cabell County, a 67-year-old female from Mingo County, a 70-year-old female from Cabell County, an 84-year-old female from Cabell County, a 41-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year-old male from Wyoming County, and a 71-year-old female from Kanawha County.

Mingo County county remains in red on the County Alert System map. This is the second week it’s remained in the red.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (243), Berkeley (2,026), Boone (474), Braxton (92), Brooke (318), Cabell (1,908), Calhoun (41), Clay (81), Doddridge (83), Fayette (879), Gilmer (166), Grant (218), Greenbrier (272), Hampshire (188), Hancock (306), Hardy (136), Harrison (811), Jackson (478), Jefferson (800), Kanawha (4,324), Lewis (178), Lincoln (322), Logan (864), Marion (512), Marshall (634), Mason (214), McDowell (186), Mercer (951), Mineral (426), Mingo (786), Monongalia (2,595), Monroe (284), Morgan (185), Nicholas (230), Ohio (863), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (49), Pocahontas (77), Preston (287), Putnam (1,241), Raleigh (1,016), Randolph (511), Ritchie (77), Roane (125), Summers (184), Taylor (196), Tucker (71), Tyler (94), Upshur (330), Wayne (713), Webster (43), Wetzel (281), Wirt (61), Wood (1,233), Wyoming (458).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

Boone County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Racine Park, 446 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Capon Bridge Elementary School, 99 Capon School St, Capon Bridge, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, The Greene Center, 10494 Charleston Rd., Kenna, WV

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Street, Moundsville, WV 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wharncliffe Volunteer Fire Department, Ben Creek Road, Wharncliffe, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson, WV (At the Tent)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Baisden Volunteer Fire Department, Route 13, Baisden WV

Monroe County

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV (Call ­­­­­304-772-3064 for appointment)

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WesBanco Bank, 81 Morgantown Street, Bruceton Mills, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Denver Church, 5174 South Preston Highway, Tunnelton, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Winfield Riding Rink, 5449 State Route 34, Winfield, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 250 S, Dailey, WV

Wood County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6 th Street, Parkersburg, WV

Street, Parkersburg, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County