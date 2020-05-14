West Virginia sets opening dates set for gyms, whitewater rafting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced gymnasiums and health clubs can reopen Monday May, 18 and whitewater rafting and ziplining can reopen Thursday, May 21.

The governor says these businesses will be required to follow strict guidelines to keep visitors safe. He says these guidelines will all be listed on the governor’s website later today.

Justice says for whitewater rafting, guidelines will include:

Obtaining PPE. Outfitters are encouraged to provide all patrons with masks upon arrival if they do not already have them. Patrons are also encouraged to use cloth or disposable face coverings when safe and practical to do so.

Group sizes are not to exceed six guests and one guide per raft. Groups will be limited to patrons who arrive and/or reside together. Groups who do not arrive together and/or reside together will be prohibited.

Groups must be spaced six feet apart on buses and the maximum capacity permitted on the 55-passenger buses will be 18 guests. Everyone must wear face coverings on the bus and all windows must be down. Buses will also be sanitized after each use, and 15-passenger shuttles may only transport one group – those who arrive and/or reside together – at a time.

Outfitters must coordinate to stagger loading and unloading rafts as well as the launch and takeout of rafts to maintain proper social distancing. Guests will be required to remain on the bus until their group loads and the raft until their group unloads.

Outfitters are also asked to maximize the distance between rafts while on the river.

The governor says additional free COVID-19 testing will be available in Berkeley, Mercer, Jefferson and Raleigh Counties Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Justice says these sites will be available to all residents in the county, including those who are not showing any symptoms and encourages everyone to take advantage of the opportunity.

Justice says the testing came as part of an effort to provide more testing for minorities and vunerable populations. He says the plan was developed with input from the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, the West Virginia Nation Guard and the West Virginia Department of Health and human resources.

Locations for these testing sites are:

Berkeley County: Martinsburg High School

Mercer County: Bluefield State College

Jefferson County: Asbury United Methodist Church in Charles Town

Raleigh County: Commission on Aging in Beckley

Justice also declared all United States and West Virginia flags across the state will be flown at half staff tomorrow Friday, May 15 in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The governor again encourages West Virginians to remain vigilant even as more businesses and opportunities across the state open back up.

“You’re the example,” Justice says. “You’re all over the news in this nation for how great you’ve done. This thing is still here. We need to be worried; we need to be concerned; we need to be prayerful and we need to just watch out. Wear your mask, West Virginia, and follow all the guidelines.”