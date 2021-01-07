West Virginia Senators weigh in on violent Capitol protests

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a chaotic day today at the nations Capitol, and both West Virginia senators who are currently there weighed in on the unprecedented events that took place.

About a half hour or more in we kept hearing loud noises and all of a sudden I’m thinking wow this is awful close, that noise is awful close, a lot of people shouting in the hallways. Senator Joe Manchin, (D) – West Virginia

Confusion turned to chaos today at the nations Capitol as thousands of protesters showed up in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. Both West Virginia Senators weighing in on the protests as republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito states, “I think we can certainly share our disagreements in this country we do it all the time its the strength of our democracy.. but I think this episode is shattering to the American conscious.”

And Democratic Senator Joe Manchin stating that the incident shows President Trump is not supportive of the state or country, “I’m hoping there’s a lot of good people. Really good people who are Trump supporters understand that this man is not for them.. He’s for him. And he’s shown that today.”

Manchin also adds that his main priority right now is to unite everyone. “My main job right now is to heal this country, to unite this country and basically work in a bi-partisan way.”

He adds that despite the delay in confirming President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory Senator Manchin says it will happen. “I think everyone is committed to stay all night if we have to… We’ll stay around the clock until we get this done.. They are not going to stop us from doing our job of governing.”