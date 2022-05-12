WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin was once again a deciding vote on a bill and this time it was for a bill bolstering abortion rights nationwide.

The US Senate on Wednesday failed to advance legislation that would codify the right to an abortion into federal law, by a vote of 49 to 51, with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joining all 50 Republicans in opposing the effort to move the bill.

Manchin told FoxNews that the current bill that was proposed in Senate “is not what I was hoping for and what I expected” and was too broad for his liking. Manchin did say to the news outlet that on the federal level he would vote to legalize abortion.

“I was hopeful that the Democratic Party having control of the agenda would put a piece of legislation forward that would codify Roe v. Wade,’ Manchin told FoxNews.

President Joe Biden said he would sign any bill that would secure reproductive rights and pledged to explore ways his administration could make it happen.

If the Supreme Court strikes down its 1973 decision in Roe, at least half the states are certain or likely to curtail abortion access, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion right.