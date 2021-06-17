West Virginia Senator opposes federal ruling on legality of border wall funding freeze

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito is taking aim at one of President Joe Biden’s first proclamations regarding the border wall.

In March, Sen. Capito requested a review ruling by the Government Accountability Office on President Biden’s freeze on funding and construction on the border wall during what many are calling a border crisis.

Sen. Capito was joined by over one hundred members from both the House of Representatives and the Senate, all calling for a review of the executive legislation.

During a virtual press conference, Sen. Capito told members of the media the decision by the GAO was surprising and disappointing.

“While we disagree on that, I still think, a border wall and money that we had appropriated for what we see as a crisis at the border with 180,000 people crossing the border illegally just this past month, that we need to have more deterrents,” Sen. Capito said.

She went on to explain, “We set the spending priorities here in Congress and normally, the Executive branch then follows the parameters that Congress puts forward.”

In a press release, Sen. Capito also said the GAO’s decision makes clear that there are two sets of rules when it comes to executing funds appropriated by Congress: one for Democrat administrations and one for Republican administrations.

She said the decision splits hairs to justify actions that, just two years ago, were determined to be contrary to ‘the faithful execution of the law.’ While disappointing, GAO’s decision does not change two critical facts: there is a crisis on the southern border and it is getting worse; and congress—on a bipartisan basis—appropriated funding to build a wall, which the U.S. Border patrol has long said is needed to help stop illegal immigration.

The Government Accountability Office made the ruling on Tuesday and President Biden plans to use the two million dollars diverted from the Pentagon to the border wall to address urgent life, safety, and environmental issues resulting from the previous administration’s wall construction according to the Department of Defense.