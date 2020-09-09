West Virginia Senator Manchin announces new funding for rural energy projects across the state

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced new funding for rural energy projects across the state.

Twenty two businesses across the Mountain State have received $768,762 in funding from the Rural Energy for America Program through the USDA for varying energy improvement projects.

The Sundog Bed and Breakfast in Shepherstown received almost $15,000 which they have already used the funding to install solar panels for the business.

Owner David Plummer stated that the new solar panels will hopefully lower electricity costs for the B&B but will also pay itself off in the future. He also stated that the solar panels allow his B&B to be somewhat self sufficient and separated from the commercial power grid.

"We'll be able to maintain electricity for our guests here at the bed and breakfast even during, you know, outages of the commercial power. So if there's a winter storm or a big summer storm where it takes out the local electrical feed, we'll be able to supply electricity right here to our guests without interruption."

Senator Manchin also released a statement earlier about the new legislation where he highlighted the importance of investing in rural energy and supporting small businesses.

"These awards will help businesses with projects including installing solar panels, energy efficient heating and cooling systems, and water recycling equipment. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments into our state and will continue to fight in Washington for funding that supports our rural communities and businesses.”

The other businesses who received funding are listed below.