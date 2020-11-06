West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin calls for peaceful transfer of power

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WDVM) — It’s a topic on everyone’s minds; Who will be the next president of the United States?

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin says whatever the vote is, it should be final.

Senator Manchin gave his opinion on the presidential race which reached its fourth day on Friday as former Vice President Joe Biden nears closer to the all important 270 Electoral College votes.

The Mountain State senator has called on the president to stop mitigating the voting process and stressed that he must accept and carry out a peaceful transfer of power.

“I’m praying that the president will come to his better senses and better judgment and maybe better angel inside of him and for the betterment of our country. If the vote is final and tallied and it’s very clear and evident, rather than contesting and keep fighting in court battles and court battles and court battles to delay, will understand we have got to move on.”

He stressed that this election and the subsequent transfer of power is a way to “show the rest of the world how the superpower of the world has an orderly transfer of power under the rule of law.”