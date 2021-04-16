West Virginia Senator disagrees with President Biden’s conditions of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

President Biden announced he would be withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan and one West Virginia senator is not completely on board with the idea.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, President Biden announced that beginning May 1, he would be withdrawing all 2,500 troops from Afghanistan. One West Virginia senator is not completely on board with the idea.

In a press conference, Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito stated agreed with the decision but noted that certain conditions should be met before troops are removed.

“I think if you put date certain, which the President did, you then allow for certain elements to, maybe withdraw and then come back,” Sen. Capito told members of the media. “We saw that in Iraq when President Obama removed himself, removed us from Iraq. Then we saw all of the upheavals in Syria and [of] ISIS, and so we don’t wanna see that happen again.”

Sen. Capito first visited Afghanistan in 2002 and went back twice in the last several years in 2015 and 2019. She explained after 15 years, it is “very, very difficult” to see that not much progress has been made.

“The amount of dollars and the loss of life and the commitments that we’ve had have been unbelievable,” Sen. Capito said. “It’s very frustrating, I think, to the American military, to the American diplomatic corps, to American citizens.”

President Biden plans to have all troops removed from Afghanistan by September 11, which is the 20th anniversary of the War in Afghanistan.