West Virginia Senate Democrats ask AG Morrisey to investigate high gas prices

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WVNS) — Members of the West Virginia Senate sent a letter to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey concerning gasoline prices across the state.

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, ten senate members wrote a letter asking for answers to why crude oil prices are low but gasoline prices are still high. Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin commented on the letter below:

“We just want answers. Since the Attorney General has a consumer protection division, we are asking him to use it to find out what’s going on,” Senator Baldwin said.

Read the full letter below:

59 News is waiting on a response from the Attorney General’s Office.