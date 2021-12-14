West Virginia Senate announces return of Senate Page program

GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) — The West Virginia Senate announced the return of its Senate Page program.

The Senate Page Program is where middle or high school students in Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, and Nicholas County can spend a day-in-the-life of a Senator in Charleston. Last year the Senate was not able to have the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students would spend a day learning about government education in Charleston with Senator Stephen Baldwin (D-WV). He talked about how beneficial it is for the community.

“I get to spend time with students and learn what’s important to them so that hopefully I can be a better legislator and they get the valuable experience of seeing it up close and personal,” Senator Baldwin said.

To learn more about the Senate Page program, contact your child’s school guidance counselor or visit the Senate Page website.