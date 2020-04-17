West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin talks Paycheck Protection Program and rural hospitals

President Donald Trump announced his "Opening Up American Again" plan Thursday

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin held a press conference Thursday to discuss the need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

According to Sen. Manchin, the mountain state received around $270-million which he says is ranked 45th country-wide in receiving funds out of the $350-billion deal.

Manchin also talked about rural healthcare funding during the on-going pandemic. He said less than $6 to $7 million went to rural hospitals in the state.

“And that is not enough to keep them open,” said Sen. Manchin during a phone call. “They can not even make payroll. So, we are working very hard to get that corrected to that is not asking too much because we know the need is there.”

President Donald Trump announced his “Opening Up American Again” plan Thursday to restart the country’s economy.

