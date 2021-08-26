West Virginia schools and libraries to receive $48,189,817, Senator Manchin says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says that West Virginia schools and libraries can expect to receive $48,189,817 to purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers, and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors, pending final review of the applications.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and includes key provisions authored by Senator Manchin who made these funds fully reimbursable to ensure that rural states like West Virginia do not have to bear the burden of higher costs.

The Emergency Connectivity Program will be open for the second round of applications from September 28th to October 13th.

