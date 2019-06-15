West Virginia school hosts public forum on the opioid crisis

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W. Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley Springs High School hosted their first public forum to create awareness on the opioid crisis in Morgan County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, out of 220 counties in the United States, Morgan County ranks 44th for the highest HIV and Hepatitis-C outbreak. The C-D-C reports, its because of the high substance use in the community and the sharing of injection drugs.

The topics discussed in the forum were about substance abuse disorder, the discussion of medically assisted treatment for drug addiction and the need for harm reduction programs. Community members say from personal experience this is something Morgan County desperately needs. “I have experienced drugs for 20 years, I have raised my grandson and I have seen what drugs do, I’m hoping that somehow we can get rid of these drugs,” Sharon Davis said, who lives in Morgan County.



“I have 19 years in recovery, I suffered from a substance use disorder and went through different programs before I stayed in recovery, sustained recovery,” Andrea Wright said, who spoke at the event. After making it through what they say was the worst time in their life, they needed to take advantage of this public meeting to have the chance to give back to their community. “I think its important to discuss, if I’m in a position to be able to discuss what helped me that can help your community then I want to be able to do that and give back,” Wright said.

Event organizers say they will continue to do these public forums because its important for the public to know what’s going on in their area and how to treat it.