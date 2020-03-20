West Virginia rest stops and visitor centers to remain open

CHARLESTOWN, WVa. (WDVM)– Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday that rest stops throughout the state will remain open.

Rest stops and welcome centers are located at over a dozen locations across West Virginia and are a common stop for truck drivers and anyone looking for a place to stretch their legs.

“I think it’s great [Governor Justice] keeps them open,” Rob Sauer of Gilbertsville of Pennsylvania said. “It’s a nice place to stop so we don’t have to drive such a long distance. And there’s not that many people around so you can get that safe distance you need”

All welcome centers and rest areas will continue to be maintained and cleaned, with their restrooms open.

However, employees will not be staffing information stations at welcome centers.