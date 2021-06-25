West Virginia residents have until Sunday to register for next vaccine sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — The winners of the second “Do It for Babydog” lottery will be announced on Wednesday, June 30. But the deadline to enter and be eligible is Sunday, June 27 at 11:59 p.m. Unlike the Maryland vaccine lottery, hopeful winners in West Virginia need to go online and apply to be added to the drawing.

“We’ll have five more additional drawings,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “All you’ve got to do to be eligible: you’ve got to be vaccinated with at least the first shot, and then all you’ve got to do is register. And you’re in.”

Vaccinated residents 18 and older who apply will be eligible for the same prizes each week: one cash prize of $1 million, two new custom-outfitted trucks, 25-weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, and five custom hunting shotguns. The final drawing will award a grand prize of $1.588 million and a second prize of $588,000 (a reference to the governor’s “Beat 588-BAD” plan).

Vaccinated residents ages 12-25 who apply will be eligible for two four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.

The final drawing will be held on Aug. 4. So far, over 300,000 West Virginians have registered for the sweepstakes. Go here to find a vaccine near you.