West Virginia reports major error in COVID death data

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice released a shocking miscalculation in the state’s COVID data. Last week, Governor Justice learned about an egregious discrepancy in data submitted to the Department of Health and Human Resources in regard to COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources learned of almost 200 unreported deaths due to COVID-19 from agencies across the state.

Governor Justice called the incident unacceptable and said that there is no excuse for such a mistake.

“70 of our healthcare facilities from across West Virginia have not reported all of the COVID-related deaths that occurred at these facilities,” Governor Justice said. “I think there are 168 deaths that occurred in West Virginia that were not reported by these facilities.”

The Department of Health and Human Resources only noticed the data discrepancy when death certificates and COVID-related death reports did not match up.

“These deaths did become apparent to us once, mainly death certificates did come to our vital registration endpoint,” Dr. Anye Amjad said. “It did consist of mainly hospitals and nursing homes that did not report the deaths according to our policies that were set in April of 2020.”

Dr. Amjad, the state health officer, explained that the process for reporting a COVID-related death is easy and was stunned that such a large number of residents could slip through the cracks.

“We do understand that there is a time lag when there is a surge in the state. However, we have these protocols in place that are pretty easy to follow that we have been encouraging facilities to participate in and have been reminding them of such,” Dr. Amjad explained.

Out of the 70 health care facilities listed by the DHHR, four were in the Eastern Panhandle:

Berkeley Medical Center, Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center, Hospice of the Panhandle and Potomac Valley Hospital. Each facility had one death that was unreported.

Governor Justice said it will be up to privately run health care organizations to punish their employees for any wrongdoing. His staff said any state workers who made mistakes could also be disciplined.

Governor Justice usually begins his COVID briefings by reading the names of West Virginians who have passed away due to COVID-19. He was visibly upset when he announced that he will read the names of the previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in his daily briefing later this week.

The governor and the state health officer did not detail any consequences that would be imposed by the state on the facilities that failed to report COVID deaths as many of the facilities are privately owned. However, Dr. Amjad stated that COVID death reports will now be collected on a weekly basis rather than the previous practice of collecting such data on a bi-weekly basis.