West Virginia reports another week of record COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia has smashed another weekly record for deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to health officials, 160 people died in the state from the virus during the week ending Sunday.
That broke the mark of 130 deaths set during the previous week.
It was the third straight week of record deaths. At least 1,128 people have died statewide since the pandemic started.
The number of people hospitalized due to the virus dipped to 693 on Saturday, down from the record of 781 on Wednesday. The number of active virus cases in the state has jumped 86% in the past month.
