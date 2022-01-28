West Virginia reports 4,668 new COVID-19 cases, 46 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 17,098 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 4,668 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 46 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 438,889 cases and 5,743 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 28, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

DHHR has confirmed the following 17 recent COVID-19 deaths of 55-year old female from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 55-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Taylor County, an 83-year old male from Hampshire County, an 84-year old male from Taylor County, a 66-year old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year old male from Ohio County, a 95-year old male from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Monongalia County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 54-year old female from Monroe County, a 56-year old female from Cabell County, a 94-year old female from Brooke County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, and a 97-year old male from Berkeley County.

Through the Bureau for Public Health’s data reconciliation efforts, the WV DHHR is reporting the following 29 COVID-19 related deaths that occurred November 2021 through January 2022, with one death occurring in August 2021. These include a 59-year old female from Jefferson County, an 82-year old female from Lewis County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 36-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Barbour County, an 88-year old male from Marion County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 55-year old male from Wyoming County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 75-year old male from Marion County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Wyoming County, a 101-year old female from Morgan County, a 77-year old male from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 38-year old male from Wayne County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, a 39-year old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from McDowell County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Marion County, and an 87-year old female from Logan County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

West Virginia County Alert System map for Jan. 28, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Barbour (150), Berkeley (757), Boone (286), Braxton (52), Brooke (134), Cabell (1,200), Calhoun (47), Clay (54), Doddridge (90), Fayette (588), Gilmer (49), Grant (138), Greenbrier (388), Hampshire (178), Hancock (216), Hardy (114), Harrison (596), Jackson (136), Jefferson (308), Kanawha (2,029), Lewis (84), Lincoln (263), Logan (441), Marion (470), Marshall (273), Mason (304), McDowell (224), Mercer (661), Mineral (179), Mingo (306), Monongalia (848), Monroe (169), Morgan (73), Nicholas (288), Ohio (372), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (48), Pocahontas (26), Preston (237), Putnam (597), Raleigh (944), Randolph (237), Ritchie (76), Roane (126), Summers (138), Taylor (167), Tucker (14), Tyler (93), Upshur (160), Wayne (403), Webster (62), Wetzel (161), Wirt (49), Wood (700), Wyoming (343).

According to the WV DHHR, 1,080 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 217 of them are in the ICU, and 120 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 14 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with four in the ICU. Five children are currently on ventilators.

12,901 cases of the Delta variant and 1,212 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 416,048 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties. Officials say due to possible adverse weather, those wanting to get a test should check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last-minute cancellations.