West Virginia reports 45 new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 45 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, including six people ages 50 or younger. The deaths bring the state to 3,568 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Tucker County, a 70-year old female from Wyoming County, a 51-year old male from Randolph County, a 70-year old female from Jackson County, a 78-year old male from Monroe County, a 56-year old female from Monongalia County, a 77-year old male from McDowell County, an 83-year old female from Mingo County, a 95-year old female from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Jefferson County, a 56-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from McDowell County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, a 52-year old female from Webster County, an 87-year old male from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old female from Fayette County, a 30-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Pleasants County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 49-year old male from Mercer County, a 54-year old male from Boone County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 39-year old male from Monroe County, a 56-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Mingo County, a 63-year old female from Mingo County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, a 50-year old male from Mineral County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 40-year old female from Mingo County, a 68-year old female from Wayne County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old male from Kanawha County, a 43-year old male from Summers County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 66-year old male from Cabell County, a 58-year old female from Mineral County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 73-year old female from Brooke County.

In the past 24 hours, health officials confirmed 1,163 new COVID-19 cases bringing the state to a total of 235,965 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 14,534 are currently active, down more than 15,200 cases from the pandemic record high reached Sept. 16.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Sept. 27, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says at least 2,573 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have now been reported in the Mountain State.

Health officials say 978 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 287 are in the ICU and 187 are on ventilators.

The state’s current daily percent positivity rate is listed at 11.42% with a new pandemic record-high cumulative percent positivity rate of 5.83%. At least 217,863 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia County Alert System map Sept. 27, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR’s County Alert System map, both Pocahontas and Tucker counties are now in green. Calhoun County is the only county listed in yellow.

Gold counties on today’s map include Clay and Pendleton counties while Jefferson, Hardy, Grant, Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Taylor, Randolph, Upshur, Lewis, Doddridge, Gilmer, Roane, Cabell, Logan, Wyoming, Summers and Monroe counties are in orange.

The remaining of the state’s 55 counties are in red.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 64.3% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 56.4%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (90), Berkeley (700), Boone (194), Braxton (169), Brooke (112), Cabell (723), Calhoun (47), Clay (54), Doddridge (69), Fayette (348), Gilmer (43), Grant (146), Greenbrier (308), Hampshire (193), Hancock (250), Hardy (104), Harrison (794), Jackson (276), Jefferson (355), Kanawha (1,055), Lewis (210), Lincoln (128), Logan (319), Marion (615), Marshall (266), Mason (173), McDowell (256), Mercer (592), Mineral (282), Mingo (317), Monongalia (368), Monroe (91), Morgan (112), Nicholas (208), Ohio (256), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (81), Pocahontas (43), Preston (397), Putnam (508), Raleigh (600), Randolph (120), Ritchie (116), Roane (124), Summers (112), Taylor (153), Tucker (27), Tyler (118), Upshur (222), Wayne (415), Webster (79), Wetzel (159), Wirt (68), Wood (706), Wyoming (212). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell) 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com)

Fayette County 10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.