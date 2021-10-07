West Virginia reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths as active cases plateau

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 11,629 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

27 deaths were reported since the last report, which brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to 3,866.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, a 65-year old female from Hancock County, a 62-year old male from Taylor County, a 65-year old male from Preston County, a 75-year old male from Nicholas County, a 37-year old female from Mercer County, a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Preston County, a 68-year old female from Ohio County, a 75-year old male from Morgan County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 44-year old female from Summers County, a 91-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old female from Lewis County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 49-year old female from Nicholas County, a 39-year old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from McDowell County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Randolph County, and an 83-year old male from Mercer County.

“The loss of life weighs heavily on families and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “All West Virginians are encouraged to utilize the free testing and schedule a free COVID-19 vaccine.”

892 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. 260 of them are in the ICU, and 179 of them are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (64), Berkeley (769), Boone (184), Braxton (88), Brooke (83), Cabell (612), Calhoun (25), Clay (45), Doddridge (96), Fayette (287), Gilmer (56), Grant (104), Greenbrier (173), Hampshire (85), Hancock (168), Hardy (91), Harrison (728), Jackson (202), Jefferson (243), Kanawha (1,029), Lewis (153), Lincoln (155), Logan (212), Marion (538), Marshall (201), Mason (172), McDowell (199), Mercer (426), Mineral (211), Mingo (152), Monongalia (288), Monroe (57), Morgan (76), Nicholas (195), Ohio (148), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (30), Preston (300), Putnam (432), Raleigh (398), Randolph (98), Ritchie (92), Roane (138), Summers (42), Taylor (102), Tucker (44), Tyler (61), Upshur (164), Wayne (316), Webster (71), Wetzel (130), Wirt (40), Wood (642), Wyoming (158).