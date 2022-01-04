West Virginia reports 2,353 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 15,911 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Five deaths have been reported since Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 5,361.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, a 68-year old male from Wayne County, a 77-year old female from Jackson County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, and a 77-year old male from Cabell County.



“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to follow the health recommendations and receive their vaccine or booster immediately.”

721 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 189 of them are in the ICU, and 114 of them are on ventilators.

12,168 cases of the Delta variant and 79 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (66), Berkeley (2,600), Boone (151), Braxton (115), Brooke (132), Cabell (915), Calhoun (29), Clay (47), Doddridge (20), Fayette (335), Gilmer (34), Grant (101), Greenbrier (298), Hampshire (147), Hancock (263), Hardy (165), Harrison (462), Jackson (101), Jefferson (1,100), Kanawha (1,369), Lewis (59), Lincoln (121), Logan (208), Marion (407), Marshall (258), Mason (162), McDowell (110), Mercer (430), Mineral (333), Mingo (170), Monongalia (909), Monroe (144), Morgan (211), Nicholas (191), Ohio (563), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (33), Pocahontas (44), Preston (255), Putnam (501), Raleigh (546), Randolph (206), Ritchie (49), Roane (78), Summers (74), Taylor (112), Tucker (12), Tyler (37), Upshur (155), Wayne (229), Webster (14), Wetzel (123), Wirt (23), Wood (513), Wyoming (160).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Morgan, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Brooke County

1:00 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Hardy County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Teays Baptist Church (parking lot), 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Raleigh County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Upshur County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department, 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV