West Virginia reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 820 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 20 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,211 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Randolph County, a 62-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Gilmer County, and an 85-year old female from Harrison County. 
 
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate is a 68-year old male from Morgan County, an 80-year old female from Grant County, a 63-year old female from Fayette County, a 64-year old male from Preston County, a 53-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Raleigh County, a 59-year old female from Jefferson County, a 51-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Grant County, a 68-year old male from Mingo County, a 65-year old male from Mineral County, a 69-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 59-year old male from Marion County, a 52-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 73-year old female from Randolph County. These deaths range from October through December 2021.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 21, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 8,598 active cases.

A total of 615 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 209 people in the ICU and 116 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.08% and a current cumulative rate of 6.37%.

Health officials say 302,582 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 64.3% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.8%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 21, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pleasants, Tyler, Lewis, Tucker, Pendleton and Pocahontas counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Wetzel and Wirt.

The map lists Preston, Taylor, Ritchie and Summers counties as gold. Orange counties include Hancock, Brooke, Marshall, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Gilmer, Braxton, Webster, Randolph, Upshur, Barbour, Calhoun, Roane, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Logan, Wyoming, McDowell, Grant, Hampshire and Wood.

The remaining 18 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Ohio, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Mineral, Hardy, Jackson, Clay, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Boone, Lincoln, Wayne and Mingo.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (76), Berkeley (1,261), Boone (92), Braxton (69), Brooke (80), Cabell (327), Calhoun (36), Clay (68), Doddridge (38), Fayette (345), Gilmer (38), Grant (64), Greenbrier (179), Hampshire (70), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (319), Jackson (79), Jefferson (493), Kanawha (563), Lewis (56), Lincoln (82), Logan (136), Marion (217), Marshall (88), Mason (107), McDowell (104), Mercer (431), Mineral (106), Mingo (92), Monongalia (238), Monroe (128), Morgan (166), Nicholas (201), Ohio (207), Pendleton (15), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (19), Preston (87), Putnam (244), Raleigh (473), Randolph (87), Ritchie (34), Roane (69), Summers (58), Taylor (77), Tucker (10), Tyler (11), Upshur (84), Wayne (150), Webster (28), Wetzel (33), Wirt (13), Wood (254), Wyoming (83).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

