West Virginia releases newest pandemic numbers

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is currently listed at 1.71%.

As of 10 a.m., June 17, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 138,256 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,358 total cases, 1,639 recoveries and 88 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (385/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (74/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (37/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (206/5), Kanawha (245/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (131/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (57/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (22/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (25/1), Randolph (144/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (5/0).

