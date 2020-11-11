West Virginia ranks number one for obesity rates

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and with obesity and diabetes often being linked together, the personal-finance website WalletHub recently released a study on 2020’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America.
The data found that West Virginia is the highest state with obesity rates. Mississippi being the second-highest ranked state and Arkansas being the third.
To find this data analyst compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key elements, such as the overweight and obese population to sugary-beverage consumption.
The study shows West Virginia ranked number one for a handful of reasons such as socioeconomic status, the lack of dieticians, and an increased number of fast food places.
Experts say the pandemic can play a huge factor in weight gain. Many Americans are spending more time indoors and eating more.
The CDC recommends these tips for combating obesity:
- Consume less processed and sugary foods
- Eat more servings of vegetables and fruits
- Focus on eating low–glycemic index foods
- Choose lean meats, poultry, fish, lentils, and beans for protein
- Exercise more and involve friends and family for support
