CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Even with social distancing measures in place, summer is here and cookouts are in full swing with grills sizzling with a variety of classics like hamburgers, bratwursts and hot dogs.
In honor of National Hot Dog Day, the barbecue enthusiast site, Seriously Smoked, tracked down geotagged social posts on Twitter for the past month to create a map and list of the top 10 states for hot dog enthusiasts.
Listed below are the top 10 states. Many are located in the Midwest, but West Virginia takes the crown for hot dog enthusiasm.
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
- Minnesota
- Iowa
- South Dakota
- Alaska
- North Dakota
- Illinois
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
To view a breakdown of how tweets are geotagging works, click here.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- President Trump, Barr to expand anti-crime surge to several US cities
- Man faked death to avoid jail but typo gave him away, DA says
- West Virginia ranks as No. 1 state for hot dog lovers
- Montgomery County Public Schools outlines priorities for new school year
- Video captures mass shooting that injured 15 after funeral on Chicago’s South Side