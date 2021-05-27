West Virginia ranked worst state for millennials

FILE – In this June 21, 2019, file photo commuters walk through a corridor in the World Trade Center Transportation Hub in New York. Millennial workers are more likely than older generations to report being burned out at work, according to a 2018 Gallup study. The gig economy, the temptations of social media and the high expectations millennials have of themselves contribute to this trend, behavioral finance experts say. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia ranked the worst state for millennials, according to a new study from Wallethub.

The personal-finance website also stated that millennials make up the largest generation in the U.S. workforce, despite struggles they’re faced with due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 34 key metrics in order to determine the most livable places for this generation. The data set ranges from share of millennials to average monthly earnings for millennials to millennial unemployment rate.

Best States for Millennials Worst States for Millennials 1. Washington 42. Rhode Island 2. District of Columbia 43. South Carolina 3. Utah 44. Alabama 4. Massachusetts 45. Kentucky 5. Iowa 46. Arkansas 6. Minnesota 47. Louisiana 7. Colorado 48. Nevada 8. North Dakota 49. Mississippi 9. Wisconsin 50. New Mexico 10. Pennsylvania 51. West Virginia

Best vs. Worst

The District of Columbia has the highest share of millennials , 31.91 percent, which is 1.8 times higher than in Vermont, the lowest at 17.44 percent.



, 31.91 percent, which is 1.8 times higher than in Vermont, the lowest at 17.44 percent. North Dakota has the lowest share of millennials living with their parents , 14.13 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in New Jersey, the highest at 45.99 percent.



, 14.13 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in New Jersey, the highest at 45.99 percent. Iowa has the highest millennial homeownership rate , 71.85 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than in the District of Columbia, the lowest at 34.83 percent.



, 71.85 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than in the District of Columbia, the lowest at 34.83 percent. The District of Columbia has the highest average monthly earnings for millennials , $7,496, which is 2.3 times higher than in Mississippi, the lowest at $3,291.



, $7,496, which is 2.3 times higher than in Mississippi, the lowest at $3,291. North Dakota has the lowest millennial unemployment rate, 2.40 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 8.03 percent.

To view the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-millennials/33371