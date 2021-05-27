West Virginia ranked least-safe state during COVID-19, study says

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—In a study of the safest U.S. states during COVID-19, updated on Wednesday, May 26, West Virginia ranked dead last.

The study graded states based on five factors: Vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate, and estimated transmission rate. Each metric was weighted according to importance and graded on a scale of 0-100, with 100 representing the safest conditions.

Courtesy: WalletHub

As more people get vaccinated and more businesses start opening up, it’s easy to feel like we’ve returned to a sense of normalcy, but given West Virginia’s high transmission rate (ranked first), hospitalization rate (ranked fourth), and positive testing rate (ranked second), the state is far from out of the woods.

The state with the lowest transmission rate was Maine. Again, West Virginia was the state with the highest.

Courtesy: WalletHub

The state with the lowest hospitalization rate was Hawaii, and the state with the highest was Kentucky.

Courtesy: WalletHub

The state with the lowest positive testing rate was California, and the state with the highest was South Dakota.

Courtesy: WalletHub

To read the entire study and see a full list of states, click here.