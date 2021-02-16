West Virginia Public Charter School Bill Passes House Of Delegates

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The Public Charter Schools Bill, HB-2012, has passed the House of Delegates in West Virginia and will move to the senate.

The bill would allow for the creation of ten new charter schools per year, including virtual charter schools.

This bill also removes the County Board of Education as the authorizer and creates a board appointed by the Governor to authorize and govern charter schools.

The bill had 66 yea’s and 32 nays and 2 people not voting.