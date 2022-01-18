West Virginia organizations urge Senator Manchin to help pass Freedom to Vote Act

For the third time this year, Senate Republicans have struck down proposed voting legislation put forward by the Democrats. However, Wednesday’s vote was simply to begin a discussion about changes that could be made to the Freedom to Vote Act.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Race Matters West Virginia, the Charleston Chapter of the NAACP, West Virginia Faith Table and several other WV-based organizations hosted a virtual voting rights rally on Tuesday.

In honor of celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the event called on Senator Joe Manchin to do everything in his power to pass the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act and Washington D.C. Admissions Act.

“In the past, our country has had to use the court system to protect the voting rights for people of color and other underserved populations, and why should that be? I am as an American as you or anyone on this panel,” said Loretta Young, a committee member for Race Matters in West Virginia.

Race Matters suggest these bills seek to remedy Republican-led anti-voter bills attacking the right to vote that have passed in numerous states since the 2020 election.