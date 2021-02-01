West Virginia organizations helping the homeless receive money

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Twenty-one organizations that help homeless people in West Virginia will receive money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development after the money was approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Over 9 million dollars will go toward helping the organizations as part of the Continuum of Care awards. Some Eastern Panhandle organizations that received money included Telamon Corporation and Shenandoah Women’s Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories