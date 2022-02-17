West Virginia officials warn of next wave of COVID cases as deaths continue to rise

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Just as he has done at the beginning of each and every COVID-19 response briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice read the ages and counties of West Virginians who have died from COVID over the last 24 hours. Now the number of deaths is well over 6,000 with 123 new deaths reported ahead of Thursday’s press conference.

Although active COVID cases and hospitalizations are trending downwards in West Virginia, the number of deaths is still on the rise. Gov. Justice took a break while reading the fallen West Virginians to voice his sadness and displeasure.

“This is terrible. I mean that’s just all there is to it. You got people out there that are really really hurt, really really sad,” Gov. Justice said. “If you’re not vaccinated at all, you’re probably making a big mistake.”

Despite hospitalizations dropping from 797 to 753 from February 16th to the 17th, State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh is predicting another wave of COVID cases in the coming weeks and is warning Mountain State residents that getting the COVID vaccine could save their lives.

“We are well on our way to one million deaths in our country and certainly over 6,100 deaths in West Virginia,” Dr. Marsh said. “We know that predictably, our number of deaths is going to pick up over the next week to two to three weeks.”

Governor Justice is still pushing for all eligible West Virginians to get their booster shot and is looking to follow in the footsteps of Israel’s COVID response where a fourth vaccine dose is already being administered.

“We’re trying to follow advice from Israel because they have so much good advice in regard to the fourth shot. We tried to get permission on our elderly, that have been boosted to give them the fourth shot,” Gov. Justice said. “We haven’t gotten that yet, but we’re gonna still keep trying, because the information on the fourth shot shows a prolonged effectiveness. That’s really good.”

The Mountain State was able to recognize a positive accomplishment during Thursday’s press briefing. State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad announced the state is ranked 13th in the nation by the CDC and the National Healthcare Safety Network for their percentage of residents in nursing homes who have received a complete COVID-19 vaccine and are up to date with an additional or booster dose. According to the CDC and the NHSN, for the week of Feb. 7th to Feb 13th, the state of West Virginia reported 81.2% of residents in long term care facilities or nursing homes had received a booster dose.

Dr. Amjad explained the state had made it a priority to vaccinate residents in nursing homes and long term care facilities.