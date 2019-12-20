West Virginia officials hope to get MARC service back on track

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) – With insufficient passenger traffic, government subsidies have propped up the MARC commuter rail service from the eastern panhandle to Washington D.C.

But tight budgets have brought calls to pull the plug on the subsidies, putting the line on life support.

Keeping the service on track, though, was proposed by West Virginia state officials at a Thursday press conference at the Caperton Train Station.. Under their plan, Governor Jim Justice will allocate contingency funds he controls, the state auditor, J.B. McCuskey, will devote savings in his office account, the legislature will subsidize the service and localities will be asked to pitch in.

But Delegate John Doyle (D-Jefferson) wants to shield localities from sharing the cost. He feels it is a state obligation and local governments are hard pressed enough as it is.

Doyle’s legislative colleague, Delegate Jason Barrett (R-Berkeley), touted the opportunity to build tourism by supporting the rail service. And the governor’s chief of staff, Mike Hall, said the rail service can attract business to the panhandle.

McCuskey said the rail service improves the quality of life in the panhandle, a relief from the stressful commuter experience in the metropolitan D.C. area.

The plan announced today depends on an increase in ridership on the line.

Justice was expected to make the announcement today, but Hall said he was “under the weather.” This is the second time in as many scheduled visits to the eastern panhandle in recent weeks the governor did not participate in an event at which he was supposed to be top billing.