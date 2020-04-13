West Virginia nurse goes to NYC to help with COVID-19 surge

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM)–New York City remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. One West Virginia nurse is working in a Brooklyn hospital to help with the city’s surge of patients.

Amy Ford is a registered nurse working in the ICU. She signed a contract to work 12 hour shifts for 21 consecutive days in New York City as the Big Apple battles the pandemic. She says the experience has been unlike anything she’s ever seen or dealt with in her 17 years as a nurse.

Ford says she’s considering extending her twenty one day contract to continue to help the city but has still not made a decision about that yet.