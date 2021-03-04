West Virginia non-profit weighs in on Gov. Jim Justice expanding vaccine eligibility

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice recently expanded vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and older who have pre-existing conditions, including people with developmental disabilities and their caretakers.

EnCircle, a non-profit organization serving adults and children with disabilities in the Martinsburg area weighed in on the sudden change. Officials of the organization were elated by the news, stating that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities were often left out of the conversation when it came to COVID-19 and vaccines.

“We know that this is getting us one step closer to getting back to normal,” said Margaret Nimmo Holland, VP of external relations. “And so we feel like acknowledging the importance and the priority of people with disabilities in the vaccine order is an acknowledgment that makes them visible.”

EnCircle has several group homes across the Martinsburg area and has already pre-registered all of its clients. The organization is now awaiting the state’s next steps.