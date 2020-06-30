West Virginia navigating budget challenges due to pandemic

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — With an extension on the income tax filing deadline from April to July, paying the state’s bills in West Virginia is a challenge.

Federal support of $1.5 billion for COVID-19 expenses has helped keep the Mountain State financially afloat. Tapping the Medicaid fund has averted a budget deficit projected to be $500 million. And in the eastern panhandle, Senator Charles Trump (R – Morgan) is paying careful attention to the needs of the region with the influx of so many new residents.

“Whether it’s funding for public schools, funding for the state police, we have enormous pressures and needs here,” says Senator Trump, “so when our budget faces challenges, they are exacerbated here in the eastern panhandle because of the growth we have.”

Delivery of promised federal funds for unemployment relief is expected to add close to another $700 million to the state.

