West Virginia man faces multiple charges following a shooting at a club

BUNKER HILL, W.Va. (WDVM) — A West Virginia man is facing multiple charges following a shooting at a club in Bunker Hill. 20-year-old Quentrell Lowery faces attempted murder charges after surveillance video shows him allegedly firing a gun. According to police, the shooting happened earlier this month at Elysium Club on Winchester Avenue. Investigators say two male suspects allegedly shot at each other in the parking lot following an incident that happened inside the club. One of the suspects was identified as 22-year-old Kameron Hymes who suffered a gun shot wound to his arm but is expected to recover. He has been charged in connection with the shooting. Lowery is being held at the eastern regional jail on bond.
