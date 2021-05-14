West Virginia lifts face mask mandate for fully-vaccinated residents

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced the state will now follow the updated mask guidance from the CDC.

West Virginia residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear a mask indoors. The CDC states that a person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

However, Governor Justice stressed the masking mandate still applies to residents who are not fully vaccinated.

"Remember, you do not have a constitutional right not to wear a mask. Any private business or school can still require you to wear a mask here regardless of this new executive order and this new guideline by CDC."

The statewide indoor mask mandate still applies to residents who are not fully vaccinated until June 20th.