West Virginia legislature could address workforce challenges

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., (WDVM) — With state lawmakers about to convene the 2020 session of the West Virginia legislature, a well equipped workforce is one issue to help improve the business climate concerns.

Especially in the eastern panhandle, where House Majority Whip Paul Espinosa represents Jefferson County, the economy outpaces the rest of the Mountain State and employers are in need of workers.

Espinosa wants to revisit the prospect that convicts who have served their time in correctional facilities and prove they have been rehabilitated, be considered for the labor pool.

Other states, such as the neighboring state of Virginia, have promoted hiring policies that bring prisoners, after being discharged from serving their time, into the job market.

Espinoza is also focused on some weighty issues such as higher education, elementary and secondary education and tacking the state budget. He also wants to reform the state’s legal climate so it is more inviting to business growth.

Senators and Delegates get down to work when they welcome Governor Jim Justice on January 8 for his State of the State address.