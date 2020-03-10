West Virginia legislators back in districts after session in state capital

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — With the West Virginia state legislature having wrapped up its 2020 session last weekend, lawmakers have been back in their districts mingling with constituents, relating their work in Charleston since early January.

For Delegate John Doyle (D – Jefferson) the session was a success because it killed a plan to repeal the so-called “business inventory tax.” To Doyle, it was just a big break for out-of-state corporations and that lost revenue would have saddled West Virginia households with the burden to replace those lost revenues.

“It was just a big break for companies headquartered outside of West Virginia,” Doyle says. “It was unfair to the hard-working wage earners in this state.”

For Doyle’s colleague from neighboring Berkeley and Morgan Counties, Republican Larry D. Kump, the session was a success because the legislature adjourned with a slightly smaller budget compared to last year. But he is frustrated that the personal tax on vehicles remains on the books.

Kump is pleased that the legislature passed programs to help the state’s foster care program get desperately-needed resources. He is also hosting a legislative forum on March 21 hear from constituents about their priorities when the legislature meets for it’s series of “interim” sessions later this year.