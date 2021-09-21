West Virginia least diverse state in the nation

A man holds up a sign during a protest, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. Racism trips up Black police candidates at the very beginning of the application process and as they seek later promotion, complicating efforts to make law enforcement agencies more diverse, say numerous experts and Black police associations and officers. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia has been named the least diverse state in the nation according to a WalletHub ranking.

Diversity is a hot topic across the United States as the melting pot of America becomes more diverse and subsequently more aware of its diversity, or, in West Virginia’s case, the lack thereof. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the United States may not have a single ethnic minority by the year 2045. However, not every state is equal when it comes to diversity, both racial and otherwise.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key diversity categories to determine which states have diversified the most and which remain, relatively, the least diverse. According to these rankings, West Virginia claims the least diverse spot.

The mountain state was following closely by Maine and then Vermont. The most diverse states were California, Texas and Hawaii.

In addition to the overall 50th place ranking, West Virginia also claimed last place in two of the main categories, socioeconomic diversity and cultural diversity, as well as two subcategories, linguistic diversity and household size diversity. West Virginia faired only slightly better in the income diversity and educational attainment diversity categories at 49th and the racial and ethnic diversity at 48th.

However, West Virginia did come up in the top half for economic diversity at number 19 and was middle of the pack for household diversity and political diversity at 34th and 37th.

10 cities in West Virginia were also among 500 U.S. cities that were ranked for their diversity. All of them were in the bottom 100 with Charleston named West Virginia’s most diverse city at 428th. Local cities, Clarksburg, Fairmont and Morgantown were placed at 446th, 457th and 486th.

To view the full rankings for all 50 states, click here. To view all the city rankings, click here.