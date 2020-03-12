West Virginia lawmakers approve $2.8 million budget for MARC train service

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia lawmakers have approved $2.8 million in funding for the MARC train service that goes into the eastern panhandle.

According to Del. Jason Barrett (D-Berkeley, 61), the MARC train service costs the mountain state $3.4 million. With $2.8 million approved for the 2021 fiscal year budget, local governments in the eastern panhandle will have to contribute $600,000 in order to supplement the full cost.

“There is a five-year agreement with the state of West Virginia and the MARC train service to provide the service for the next five years; however, that is contingent upon appropriation in the state budget,” said Del. Barrett. “So, we could be battling this over the next few years to make sure that it is in fact in the state budget. I think what we have to do ultimately is to increase ridership.”

According to Del. Barrett, the three MARC train stops in West Virginia generate roughly $1.9 million.