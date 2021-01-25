West Virginia launches COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has officially launched a COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system.

The pre-registration system through Everbridge allows West Virginians to pre-register for the vaccination electronically in order to receive text, phone, and email updates. People who have already been placed on a waitlist or have already received their first dose do not need to pre-register.

West Virginians can pre-register by calling 1-833-734-0965 or by clicking here.